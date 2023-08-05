×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Charné Smith brings home Miss World Supermodel 2023 crown

King’s College teacher, a former Miss Teen SA winner, says title proves ‘anything is possible’

Premium
By ZENAKHE GXASHE - 05 August 2023

East London model and teacher Charné Smith, who was crowned the Miss World Supermodel 2023 after representing SA at the pageant in Australia, said for someone who had grown up in the small town of Komani, it was both humbling and amazing...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...