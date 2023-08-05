Higher July food prices hit hard

It stated: “The last time inflation was below 6% was in April 2022.
“The rate in June is the lowest reading in 20 months [since October 2021] when the rate was 5%.”
The CTI for food inflation and nonalcoholic beverages decreased for the third consecutive month, with the exception of vegetables, fruit, sugar, sweets and desserts.
Those with a sweet tooth will have to fork out more for their treats, as annual inflation for sugar, sweets and desserts increased from 11.9% to 16.4%.
“This is the highest reading for this category since June 2017.
“Notable annual increases were recorded for brown sugar, white sugar and chocolate slabs.”
The owner of the beloved Sugar.com Bakery, Faye Meaker-Saunders, 42, from Nahoon, said it was a nightmare to try to regulate the prices of her baked goods for her customers.
“There has been a massive increase in sugar prices, which affects items like condensed milk and caramel.
“We were paying about R32 a tin and now it’s R42, which is a very big change.
“We go through so much caramel and condensed milk that we have been trying to source cheaper suppliers, but being a small business we don’t have the storage to buy in bulk.”
To manage the increase, Meaker-Saunders started making her own.
“We’ve bought condensed milk and a pressure cooker to turn it into our own caramel to save money.
“We’ve also found wholesalers who can buy caramel by the pallet load and sell to smaller businesses for a better price.”
Meaker-Saunders had to make the tough decision to increase the prices of her baked goods, which she tried to keep down over the last few years.
“We’ve had two increases this year. We’ve noticed [sugared goods] go up almost every week. It’s horrifying.
“We are more cautious of expensive recipes, like our double-chocolate cupcakes, and have had to make the choice to only sell them by order, and don’t display them in the shop any more.”
Image: 123RF/sompongtom
Shoppers have had to dig deep when paying for their usual food basket items, which saw a significant price increase in July.
Prices in the metro reflect a mixed bag, with some decreasing, though most have gone up.
When compared with June prices, the small reductions are not enough to detract from the national price increase.
According to the July 2023 Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), food price data from across the country shows that the cost of the average household food basket increased by R25.48 for the month.
The same basket has gone up by a whopping R333,07 when compared with July 2022 prices — from R4,748.87 to R5,081.94.
Food prices continue to surge with eggs, fish and sugar costing 5% more
The Dispatch visited three leading retail chains in East London and compared the average price of eight core food items to May’s prices:
According to the PMBEJD, foods that increased by 5% or more included white sugar, salt, potatoes, curry powder, eggs, beef liver, fish, butternut, green pepper, Cremora, apples and polony.
With July’s amounts yet to be released, Stats SA’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2023 shows that headline inflation was 5.4%, which it described as “sinking below the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy target range”.
