Mental health patients swamping Eastern Cape public facilities
Bed shortage means families sometimes forced to shoulder burden of care themselves; court cases also being delayed
Inadequate resources at several Eastern Cape public mental health facilities means families often have to shoulder the burden of caring for relatives with mental disorders while healthcare centres are overwhelmed by patients in need of psychiatric services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.