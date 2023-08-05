Minister’s poetry collection aims to teach people the value of love
'Couples need to go the extra mile for their partners'
With SA experiencing a high rate of violent crimes, including the abuse of children and women and the unparalleled rate of murders and gender-based violence incidents, an Eastern Cape church minister is on a quest to teach people about love using poetry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.