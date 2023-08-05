×

News

Minister’s poetry collection aims to teach people the value of love

'Couples need to go the extra mile for their partners'

By Sikho Ntshobane - 05 August 2023

With SA experiencing  a high rate of violent crimes, including the abuse of children and women and the unparalleled rate of murders and gender-based violence incidents, an Eastern Cape church minister  is on a quest to teach people about love using poetry...

