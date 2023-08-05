×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Randfontein father shot dead in farm attack

05 August 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
Police said the two gunmen did not take anything from the home.
Police said the two gunmen did not take anything from the home.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Randfontein father was shot dead in front of his daughters when gunmen attacked their home in Randridge agricultural holdings on Thursday evening.

His wife was shot and injured while the two girls escaped unharmed.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the gunmen did not take anything from the home.

“It is reported that a family of four, comprising the father, mother and two daughters were attacked at their home at Randridge Plot, Randfontein. The father was fatally shot while the mother sustained a gunshot wound and the daughters escaped unharmed.” 

Nevhuhulwi called on members of public who may have information on the suspects to contact their nearest police station. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...