News

St Andrew’s staff member, accused of raping boy, gets bail

Alleged victim says threats were made to kill his father if he told anyone

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 05 August 2023

A St Andrew’s staffer, who according to the alleged victim’s statement threatened to have his father killed if he told anyone about his alleged rape, has been released on bail...

