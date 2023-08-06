Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has landed a new job at a top university in the US.
Andre de Ruyter lands job at top US university — report
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has landed a new job at a top university in the US.
De Ruyter parted ways with the embattled power utility after his explosive interview with eNCA in February.
He is expected to join Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy, reported City Press.
De Ruyter previously estimated that up to R1bn a month was being stolen due to corruption at Eskom.
Eskom has subsequently cancelled coal supply agreements and construction contracts valued at R11bn as authorities crack down on crime, reported Bloomberg.
Litigation by Eskom has also had coal supply agreements worth R3.7bn declared invalid, and other coal and construction deals worth R10bn have been set aside, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a July response to a question submitted by an opposition lawmaker in parliament.
