BREAKING | Four died in horror crash as two vehicles collide on the R63 outside Middledrift

Four people died in a horror crash involving two vehicles on the R63 outside Middledrift on Sunday afternoon.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Totoya Urban Cruzer with three occupants and a VW Polo with just the driver collided head on at about 1.30pm.
Binqose said the VW Polo caught alight after the driver’s body was recovered.
“Three people died on the scene while one person died on arrival at Grey Hospital.”
A culpable homicide docket has been opened.
