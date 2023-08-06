×

TikTok sensation Mandisi Tshingana nominated for DStv award

Young Eastern Cape-born engineer’s hilarious posts garner 22 million likes

By Anelisa Gusha - 06 August 2023

Eastern Cape-born engineer Mandisi Tshingana, who is known for his side-splitting and witty videos on social media, has been nominated for the DStv Content Creator Awards...

