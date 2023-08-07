×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Amathole pleads to keep unspent grant money

By June, municipality had spent only R155m of the R395m received from National Treasury

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 07 August 2023

The Amathole district municipality has gone cap in hand to the National Treasury, begging to be allowed to keep its grant money. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...