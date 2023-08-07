Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of suspected Isis leader

According to an incident report, Hammanskraal police received a report at about 8PM of a “single-vehicle accident” on the N1 toward the Hammanskraal turn-off travelling in a northerly direction.

When police investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered that a white VW Polo with the registration JX63PC GP had rolled and the driver was deceased.

The driver was later identified as Mathipa, an investigator with the Gauteng Hawks Crimes Against the State Unit.

Police quickly discovered that it was no traffic accident when they discovered an exit wound of a bullet at the left side of his face coinciding with an exit hole on the left side of the vehicle.

Both the incident report and a family member of Abadiga, who was notified of the incident, mentioned that Mathipa was on duty to collect information regarding Abadiga’s alleged kidnapping.

Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said a statement would be issued soon.

The unit investigates cases relating to terrorism and extremism including right-wing extremist groups and also crucially activities by the Islamic State (Isis) terrorist group in South Africa.

Among the cases the unit was investigating was the kidnapping case of Abadiga, an Ethiopian who was believed to have been an organiser for Isis in sub-Saharan Africa.