Singer Kelly Khumalo insisted on using her then-boyfriend soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s car after he was murdered at her home in Vosloorus in 2014.
Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala told the Pretoria high court on Monday that Khumalo refused to use any other vehicle, apart from Meyiwa’s BMW X6, which was also used to transport him to Botshelong Hospital the night he was fatally shot.
Meyiwa was shot in Kelly’s presence at her mother’s home in Vosloorus. Also present at the time of the murder were her sister, Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa’s friends — Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala — who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants claimed that Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home, demanding cellphones and money.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Meyiwa’s mother was not pleased his car was still being used after his death
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Madlala told the court that when he went to Meyiwa’s parental home in KwaZulu-Natal, Meyiwa’s mother was not pleased that her son’s car was still being used after his death.
Madlala said he left Johannesburg on the Thursday after the incident on Sunday.
“When I got to Senzo’s home, I found Senzo’s mother on the mattress with candles next to her. I explained to her everything that happened because there were also relatives who were there,” he said.
“I remember very well, the first thing she asked me was how do we travel in her son’s car when he is no more. I told her the police told Kelly that she shouldn’t use the car but she insisted that the car belongs to the father of her child.”
Testifying on the tragic events of the night where he said two intruders came in demanding cellphones and money, Madlala pointed out Ntanzi as the second intruder who had a tussle with the soccer star before he was shot.
Telling the court that he also threw a punch at Ntanzi's face during the tussle, Madlala said soon after he threw the punch a gunshot went off, prompting him to run into one of the bedrooms in the house.
Madlala explained how they transported Meyiwa to the hospital where he was later declared dead.
Recalling the last moments with Meyiwa, who had just been declared dead that night, Madlala said: “I went to Senzo and the first thing I did was unveil him. I asked him, ‘Why did you call me here? Did you call me to come and witness this thing?’
“As I was busy talking to him, Kelly came and took off [Meyiwa’s] wristwatch and the nurses came in wanting to remove us to go back to the waiting area. I kissed him on the forehead, covered him and started crying,” Madlala said.
He also testified that during the investigation, there was a point where Kelly pressurised the police about her cellphone as they had not yet returned the phones that were taken.
Madlala further told the court that during 2019 he was in witness protection for three weeks and later decided to leave the programme. He said he left after realising they were not going to offer him what they promised and he was restricted on the number of people he could talk to.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
