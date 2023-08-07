×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police step up fight against gang attacks in Mthatha village

Specialised units to be deployed in Mqhekezweni after spate of rapes and robberies

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 07 August 2023

Eastern Cape police management has decided to deploy specialised units to deal with the alarming rate of sexual assaults in the Mqhekezweni village outside Mthatha, following a spate of rape, housebreaking and robbery incidents targeting schoolgirls and elderly women. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...