Tumelo Madlala identifies Bongani Ntanzi as intruder who tussled with Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala has pointed out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as the man who had a tussle with the soccer star before his death.
Madlala, who returned to the witness box in the new trial on Monday, became emotional as he gave his version of events at the Vosloorus home when Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014.
Madlala is one of the people who was in the house when Meyiwa sustained a fatal shot to the chest after two robbers allegedly entered and demanded valuables.
Also present was Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi and sister Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala.
Five men — Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.
On Monday, Madlala walked into the Pretoria high court in a black hoodie.
Recounting the events that led to Meyiwa's demise, he said two intruders had entered the home.
According to Madlala, the first intruder who walked through the kitchen door into the sitting room where everyone sat was a dreadlocked man in a hat. He testified that the “man who had big eyes” had a gun in his hand and pointed it at them.
“He wanted phones and money,” he said.
Madlala said the man spoke in isiZulu.
Further, Madlala said the first intruder was wearing a caramel jacket.
“The way it happened, Longwe stood from his couch and pushed the person and exited the door,” he said.
According to Madlala, Twala's sudden move prompted everyone in the house to stand up and approach the gun-wielding intruder.
He said Kelly ran to one of the bedrooms as a tussle ensued.
Madlala said he didn't immediately stand up to join the fight but noticed a second intruder wearing a “hoodie jacket”.
He explained to the court how Senzo pinned the second intruder — who he pointed out as Ntanzi — against the kitchen wall during the tussle.
According to Madlala, everything was happening fast, but he doesn't know at what point Kelly joined in the skirmish and when Meyiwa moved away from the first intruder to the second.
“Senzo had pinned [the second intruder] against the wall, holding his arm. The intruder was facing inside the house as Senzo held his arm and pinned him against the wall and Senzo was facing the door. I hit him [Ntanzi] on the face. After that a gunshot went off,” he said.
Pointing out Ntanzi as the person Meyiwa pinned against the wall, Madlala said: “It's this one. I hit him in the face, and after that a gunshot went off. The gunshot went off and deafened my ears as the space is so small and I ran and entered the bedroom.”
Madlala told the court he thinks the gunshot went off in the kitchen, as there was a ringing sound in his ears.
Madlala testified that when Mthokozisi Thwala opened the bedroom door where he had been hiding, he discovered Meyiwa had been shot and was wedged between a TV stand and one of the couches. He said it was as if Meyiwa was trying to hide.
Meanwhile, after a short adjournment defence lawyer advocate Charles Mnisi, addressing the court, said Madlala had made some utterances to the accused during the adjournment.
Mnisi said the accused complained that Madlala pointed at them and said: “Zizoboshwe lezinja (these dogs must be arrested).”
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng cautioned Madlala to keep the proceedings decent.
“I know tempers may flare up,” he said.
