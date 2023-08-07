Tumelo Madlala says he won't change statement that two intruders entered when Meyiwa was fatally shot

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala has told the Pretoria high court he will be happy if lead investigator Col Joyce Buthelezi explained how she compiled the second controversial docket in the murder case in which he is listed as a suspect.
In the docket which surfaced in the previous trial, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and others at the scene in October 2014 when Meyiwa was fatally shot — including Madlala — are named as the accused. It was opened in 2019 by two police officers, including Buthelezi, who were part of the initial investigating team.
Testifying on Monday, Madlala confirmed he knew about the docket.
“I know the [second] docket, I have heard about it. If that docket can work I would be happy for her to come and explain how she compiled that docket.”
He said Buthelezi, in whom he had confided about a lot of issues, had placed him in witness protection which he later dropped out of.
Buthelezi took him to Meyiwa's grave in 2019 after he told her he did not get a chance to bid Meyiwa a proper goodbye.
“So when she took me there, perhaps she was under the impression there was going to be something different I would say because she took me there.”
Madlala said Buthelezi wanted him to make a statement that no-one entered the house on the night of the murder.
“She wanted to make a statement that there was nobody that came into the house. I don't see a need to lie about that. I can't say in the house two intruders entered while there were no intruders. It was also my first time going to that home. It's a lot of things that woman did that are not right.”
Madlala, who returned to the witness box in the new trial on Monday, was adamant two intruders entered the home, leading to the fatal shooting of his friend.
“I have never changed my statement, ever since my statement started, I have never changed and said no-one entered the house. I have never and I will never till to my death, I won't change. I don't see a need to lie in court,” he said.
On the night of the incident, Madlala said though he had been drinking, he was not drunk.
Madlala, who testified about hearing a gunshot which deafened his ears, said he was not sure how many shots went off.
Earlier, he pointed out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as the man who had a tussle with the soccer star before a gunshot went off.
He said the first time he saw the accused was when he came to court as a witness and recognised Ntanzi.
“I see that it is him. I see him clearly that it's him and he also knows that. I am saying this because the way we were so close to him it can't be that he also didn't see me, that is why I say he knows well,” Madlala said.
Defence lawyers are expected to start cross-examination on Tuesday.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli and Ntanzi are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.
TimesLIVE
Tumelo Madlala says he won't change statement that two intruders entered when Meyiwa was fatally shot
Reporter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
TimesLIVE
