WATCH | Double-storey house collapses into river as floods hit US city

A house collapsed into the Mendenhall River in Alaska's Juneau after record glacial floods which happen when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams, a phenomenon that has increased around the world due to climate change
Record flooding struck Alaska's capital city on Saturday after a glacial dam outburst, destroying at least one structure and prompting city officials to issue evacuation orders for residents on one street.
The National Weather Service (NWS)received reports of large trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River near Juneau on Saturday night as water levels rose, eroding the banks.
The water level of Mendenhall Lake reached nearly 4.6m, a 0.9m rise over the previous record set in 2016, and 1.5m higher than “moderate” flood levels, according to the NWS.
Water levels were receding rapidly on the Mendenhall River on Sunday morning, but a flood warning remained in effect until 10am local time, it said.
Scientists say human-induced climate change played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in the record-breaking heatwaves that swept across North America, Europe and China in July.
Climate change-driven glacial melt and unusually heavy monsoon rains submerged large swathes of Pakistan last year, damaging crops and infrastructure and killing at least 1,700 people.
