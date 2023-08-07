“Still in the transport space, when taxis are impounded for breaking the law, they burn busses and intimidate workers seeking other means of transport. And, of course, the normal chorus jumps to the defence of the criminals against a government trying to establish the rule of law.
Zille: 'South Africa has uncanny ability to destroy any functional institution'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“South Africa has the uncanny ability to destroy any functional institution.”
So said DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, commenting on various social issues, including the alleged collusion of Uber drivers with criminals to rob passengers.
Sunday Times reported some Uber drivers allegedly carry attackers in the boot of their car to rob passengers in Pretoria.
“South Africa has the uncanny ability to destroy any functional institution. Eskom and the Post Office are two immediate examples. Those were historically well-functioning institutions that served South Africans and have now been destroyed beyond recovery,” said Zille.
According to Zille, modern innovations are also doomed as criminals quickly destroy them.
[The] magnificent innovation called Uber, or e-hailing, that has provided such a valuable service in South Africa is also under threat from criminals. The front page of the Sunday Times describes several instances where Uber drivers colluded with criminals to rob passengers,” she said.
