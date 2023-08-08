×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big field expected at Overtakers Sports Club’s Women’s Day race

Premium
By Siphosethu Ngcangisa - 08 August 2023

Toddlers in prams and grannies will be included in the field battling it out on the streets of Beacon Bay on Women’s Day in a race to raise awareness of gender-based violence...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...