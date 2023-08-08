×

Five KZN pupils dead and at least 35 injured after driver allegedly loses control of bus

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2023
Five pupils died and dozens were injured in an accident near Hluhluwe-Imfolozi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Man Truck and Bus SA

Five pupils died and at least 35 were taken to hospital after a bus ferrying schoolchildren to Mchitheki High School overturned on the R618 near Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka called for an investigation into the cause of the accident after the driver was believed to have lost control of the bus when he failed to negotiate a bend.

The department said three females and two males died and 35 pupils were transported to KwaHlabisa Hospital.

The driver is in a critical condition.

Hlomuka called for pupil transport operators to be extra vigilant and to exercise maximum caution.

“It is disheartening to hear of the deaths of the pupils. We have directed the police and road traffic inspectorate to speedily investigate the cause of the accident. Where action needs to be taken, we will not hesitate.

“We are calling on all public transport operators to be extra vigilant on the road, and more so when they are carrying pupils. We wish to send our deepest condolences to all affected families, pupils and teachers of Mchitheki High.”

The department will provide counselling and funeral assistance to the families.

TimesLIVE

