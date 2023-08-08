×

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism - 08 August 2023

The Emfuleni municipality needs more than R600m to fix its broken wastewater plants.

An activist in one township worries cholera may spread because people can’t afford the soap needed to stay safe.

In this Health Beat episode we take you to Bophelong, a township south of Johannesburg, and show you what dirty water does to people's health.

Image: Bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

