An activist in one township worries cholera may spread because people can’t afford the soap needed to stay safe.
In this Health Beat episode we take you to Bophelong, a township south of Johannesburg, and show you what dirty water does to people's health.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River
The Emfuleni municipality needs more than R600m to fix its broken wastewater plants.
Image: Bhekisisa
