Airlink defends ticket prices for lucrative Mthatha route
Competition Commission wants a penalty of 10% of annual turnover for predatory pricing that cost consumers R100m
Airlink might have been exploiting people in the Eastern Cape region — one of the country’s poorest areas — with its high flight ticket prices, the Competition Tribunal has heard...
