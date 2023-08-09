Leaking roofs, falling debris ... just another day at Lwandisa Primary
Pupils and teachers still battling on after school was severely battered by gales in 2019
Pupils and teachers at Lwandisa Primary in Mdantsane say their lives are being endangered as they are forced to attend classes in badly damaged school buildings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.