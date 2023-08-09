×

LISTEN | Rising scourge of post-pandemic hunger in the Eastern Cape

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 09 August 2023
The deaths of 38-year-old Bongeka Buso and her children, Oratile, Orabile and Anathi — aged five, eight and 14 — have left the residents of Tholeni village, in Butterworth, in a state of shock. Here ward 10 councillor Nomtunzi Mtintsilana (not in the picture) comforts Mandisa Buso (the dead woman's aunt).
AWFUL TRAGEDY: The deaths of 38-year-old Bongeka Buso and her children, Oratile, Orabile and Anathi — aged five, eight and 14 — have left the residents of Tholeni village, in Butterworth, in a state of shock. Here ward 10 councillor Nomtunzi Mtintsilana (not in the picture) comforts Mandisa Buso (the dead woman’s aunt).
Image: THEO JEPTHA

In this episode, Daron Mann chats to Gift of the Givers co-ordinator Corene Conradie about the scourge of post-pandemic hunger in the Eastern Cape.

This is in the wake of Daily Dispatch's report on Tuesday that unemployed Bongeka Buso, 38, is thought to have hanged herself after allegedly feeding poison to two of her children, Orabile, 8, and Oratile, 5, and stabbing teenager Anathi in the neck in their R1 village home in Tholeni.

Desperate mom kills young children, herself

Financial hardship and a daily struggle to put food on the table may have been why an Eastern Cape mother took her life and those of her three young ...
News
1 day ago

Conradie said the high employment in rural areas has led to many children in the province to suffer from malnutrition.

" Nine children died in the Butterworth region between January and February last year due to these cases," she said.

According to Conradie, Gift of the Givers have supplied with over 30 million nutritional sachets in destitute regions in the Eastern Cape, however said that is not enough.

