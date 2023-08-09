In this episode, Daron Mann chats to Gift of the Givers co-ordinator Corene Conradie about the scourge of post-pandemic hunger in the Eastern Cape.
This is in the wake of Daily Dispatch's report on Tuesday that unemployed Bongeka Buso, 38, is thought to have hanged herself after allegedly feeding poison to two of her children, Orabile, 8, and Oratile, 5, and stabbing teenager Anathi in the neck in their R1 village home in Tholeni.
LISTEN | Rising scourge of post-pandemic hunger in the Eastern Cape
Image: THEO JEPTHA
Desperate mom kills young children, herself
Conradie said the high employment in rural areas has led to many children in the province to suffer from malnutrition.
" Nine children died in the Butterworth region between January and February last year due to these cases," she said.
According to Conradie, Gift of the Givers have supplied with over 30 million nutritional sachets in destitute regions in the Eastern Cape, however said that is not enough.
