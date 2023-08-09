Makana has catching up to do with service delivery — minister
Earlier project to fix roads cost R17.8m
Co-operate governance & traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng has admitted service delivery in the Makana municipality has been “slacking” over the years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.