×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Prepare to be blown away by Centrestage

Stand a chance to win one of five double tickets to rocking ‘Sensational Six’ production in East London

Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 09 August 2023

Sway along to golden oldies and light up the night with rock favourites at the new show by popular Gqeberha tribute group Centrestage, who will be returning to East London next week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...