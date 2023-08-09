Prepare to be blown away by Centrestage
Stand a chance to win one of five double tickets to rocking ‘Sensational Six’ production in East London
Sway along to golden oldies and light up the night with rock favourites at the new show by popular Gqeberha tribute group Centrestage, who will be returning to East London next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.