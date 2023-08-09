His music became very popular in South Africa, with his shows selling out in minutes in nine different arenas in 2013.
‘Sugarman’ Sixto Rodriguez dies at age of 81
The US musician Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, best known for his song Sugarman, has died.
His website Sugarman.org announced his death on Tuesday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters — Sandra, Eva and Regan — and to all his family.”
The musician, who made two albums in the early 1970s, was 81.
The folk-rock star came to South Africa for several shows after a 2012 Oscar award-winning documentary, Searching for Sugarman, which details the efforts in the late 1990s of two Cape Town fans to find out whether his then-rumoured death was true.
His music became very popular in South Africa, with his shows selling out in minutes in nine different arenas in 2013.
Justin van Wyk, MD at Big Concerts, at the time described him as a “massive artist” in the South African context.
“To call Rodriguez a has-been is silly. In the [folk-rock] genre he is their One Direction,” he said.
After the documentary won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, film producer Anant Singh described it as an “inspiration”.
“What’s really amazing is that this somewhat forgotten star is now back in the public eye, largely because of what he meant to his South African fans,” Singh said at the time.
“It is exciting that the inspiration for Searching for Sugarman came from South Africa.”
Singh said it was sad that Rodriguez was a “sensation” in South Africa, but was oblivious to his fame, until the documentary was made.
