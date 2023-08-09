×

News

WATCH LIVE | Women’s Day commemoration at Union Buildings

By TIMESLIVE - 09 August 2023

Courtesy of SABC News

The 2023 national Women’s Day commemoration takes place on the Union Buildings south lawn in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The commemoration honours the historic 1956 Women’s March, a pivotal moment in South Africa’s struggle for equality and women’s rights. The event’s importance lies in its acknowledgement of the progress made and the challenges that still exist for women in South Africa.

