Women speak out on the climate crisis, demand a leading voice
Science can be applied to help mitigate impacts of severe weather and climate conditions
Women who spoke to Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) last week agreed that the changing climate is of major concern on National Women’s Day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.