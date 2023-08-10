×

News

Government fills critical vacancies

10 August 2023
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Image: DGIS.

The government has filled several vacant posts including directors-general and their deputies of key departments and boards.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday the appointments were subject to verification of qualifications and relevant clearances being conducted.

These include Percy Sechemane as CEO of the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and Thathakahle Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani as director-general of the department of communications and digital technologies.

Duncan Pieterse has been appointed director-general of the National Treasury, while Qinisile Precious Delwa is the new deputy director-general for enterprise development and entrepreneurship at the department of small business development.

Mosa Keneilwe Makhele is the deputy director-general of sector policy and research at the department of small business development, while Xolisa Mabhongo has been appointed as the deputy director-general of global governance and continental agenda at the department of international relations and co-operation.

Rosinah Nghaka Dumalisile is the deputy director-general of affordable rental and social housing at the department of human settlements and Thabo Kekana is the deputy director-general of programmes and projects at the department of mineral resources and energy.

The board appointments are:

  • National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute board of directors: 
    • Lemao Dorah Modise (chairperson); 
    • Dr Wolsey Barnard (deputy chairperson); 
    • Gratitude Ramphaka;
    • Dr Kgaugelo Chiloane (reappointment); and 
    • Advocate Derick Block.
  • National Nuclear Regulator board of directors:
    • Protas Phili — chairperson (reappointment); 
    • Pinkie Deneo Peta (reappointment); 
    • Paul Heeger; 
    • Nolubabalo Zolisa Zwakala; 
    • Dr Pathmanathan Naidoo; 
    • Dr Nandi Malumbazo; 
    • Theodorah Bahlekazi; and
    • Happy Khambule. 
  • Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency board of directors: 
    • Linda Carol Zulu (chairperson); 
    • Advocate Geraldine Khoza (deputy chairperson); 
    • Shivon Wiggins; 
    • Sam Mthembu; 
    • Mokgobi Andrew Ramushu; 
    • Steven Matome Mathetsa; and 
    • Salome Chiloane-Nwabueze.
  • State Information Technology Agency board of directors:
    • Kiruben Pillay (chairperson); 
    • Lerato Petlele (deputy chairperson); 
    • Khathu Sibanda; 
    • Dr Lucienne Abraham; 
    • Luvuyo Keyise; 
    • Mandla Martin Mnisi; 
    • Renisha Naidoo; 
    • Nolitha Pietersen; and 
    • Laura Mseme. 

TimesLIVE

