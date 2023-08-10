When his matter was first called, state prosecutor Maggie Sekati told the court Teffo would not leave the holding cells, even after two attempts by court orderlies.
Last week, the court heard how Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken or give investigators his address so he could be formally charged after his arrest.
Malesela Teffo refuses to step into the dock, defence pulls out
Lawyers representing Malesela Teffo have terminated their brief as he refuses to take advice from them.
The former advocate, known for defending four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, is charged with fraud, assault and malicious damage to property.
On Thursday Teffo, who was due to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court, refused to enter the courtroom or the dock.
When his matter was first called, state prosecutor Maggie Sekati told the court Teffo would not leave the holding cells, even after two attempts by court orderlies.
His lawyer, advocate Ike Khumalo, told the court Teffo's legal team was terminating its mandate because they were not able to reach a suitable arrangement and that Teffo refused to take advice.
“He raised factual and other legalistic reasons. It wouldn't do justice for us to represent him if our views are different. We saw that we can't represent him if he can't listen to us. It's out of my hands,” Khumalo said.
The court gave the advocate time to try to convince Teffo to enter the courtroom, standing the matter down.
Thereafter, Khumalo told the court Teffo was adamant that he would not do so.
In his absence, the matter was postponed to August 16.
Last week, the court heard how Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken or give investigators his address so he could be formally charged after his arrest.
Speaking outside court after Thursday's postponement, Khumalo said Teffo refused to enter the dock because he said he hadn't been properly charged and the court therefore had no jurisdiction over him.
According to the charge sheet, Teffo allegedly broke into City Property's Protea Towers, where he had an office, after he was barred from entering the premises due to outstanding rent. He allegedly entered the building with a locksmith, resulting in R3,500 damage to a door, the R1,500 handle of which was then stolen.
When confronted by a security guard, Teffo allegedly kicked and hit him.
He is also charged with fraud stemming from June 9 2022 when he allegedly misled clients by assuring them he had a trust account and a Fidelity Fund certificate, meaning they could pay him directly for representation.
The clients paid Teffo R13,000 despite him not being eligible to be briefed by clients as he did not possess a trust account or a Fidelity Fund certificate.
