Schools a lifeline in fight against hunger
Many mothers relieved when holidays are over as pupils can then get proper meals from feeding scheme
For many Eastern Cape mothers, the end of the school holidays comes as a relief because their children can eat at school, where they get their only proper daily meals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.