Unlawfully dismissed official battles for a year to get justice

Correctional services department resisted court order in a nonsensical letter ‘littered with irregularities, distortions and fabrications’

By Adrienne Carlisle - 10 August 2023

The national correctional services department has finally agreed to heed a labour appeal court judgment and retrospectively pay a senior official’s R1.3m annual salary after unlawfully firing him in April 2022...

