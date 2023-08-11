It is known for having produced some of the most influential people in Africa over the years. It produced four ANC presidents: founder Dr Pixley ka-Isaka Seme, first president Dr John Langalibalele Dube, Josiah Gumede and Chief Albert Luthuli.
Its alumni also include IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the first black medical practitioner in Southern Africa Dr John Mavuna Nembula as well as freedom fighters Govan and Epainette Mbeki, the parents of former president Thabo Mbeki.
Also in attendance during its birthday celebration on Friday was another alumna, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister for women, youth and people living with disabilities.
Dlamini-Zuma expressed her pride at being associated with the celebrations and praised the 3R initiative.
“Anything that is static will eventually die so you have to be dynamic, change with the times and keep readapting to new situations so the 3Rs must be a constant in this school,” she said.
On how the school had managed to produce so many influential leaders, especially in the 20th century, she said: “It was an international missionary school that allowed learners to debate and analyse global issues without the influence of the government at the time. That’s why it attracted black learners from all over the continent who ended up playing a big role in the fight against oppression.”
The school also nurtured Botswana’s first president, Sir Seretse Khama, the second president of Uganda Milton Obote and Herbert Chitepo, former chairperson of the Zimbabwean African National Union.
Aside from politics, the school has also produced luminaries such as Enock Dumbutshena, the first Zimbabwean chief justice, former South African chief justice Pius Langa and Isaac Ernest Dlomo, who was a world-renowned writer and poet.
Adams College in KZN celebrates 170th anniversary, embarks on revival mission
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
As it celebrates its 170th anniversary, one of the country’s oldest schools, Adams College, is on a revival mission as it seeks to return to its glory days.
In what is the first of a multiphase revival initiative, the school launched its 3R project: Revitalisation, redevelopment and repositioning.
The project is set to see the school preserve its rich history and help it modernise its facilities in a bid to once again produce some of the most influential leaders in Africa.
“The project means we need to lead a process of reviving this school. That does not mean the school is doing bad but we realise that we have the potential to continue to produce global players in different spheres as we have done before,” said Thulasizwe Makhanya, a teacher and one of the organisers of the project.
Situated in a settlement called Adams Mission just outside Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, the school is named after American missionary Reverend Newton Adams.
Graeme College celebrates 150-year milestone
It is known for having produced some of the most influential people in Africa over the years. It produced four ANC presidents: founder Dr Pixley ka-Isaka Seme, first president Dr John Langalibalele Dube, Josiah Gumede and Chief Albert Luthuli.
Its alumni also include IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the first black medical practitioner in Southern Africa Dr John Mavuna Nembula as well as freedom fighters Govan and Epainette Mbeki, the parents of former president Thabo Mbeki.
Also in attendance during its birthday celebration on Friday was another alumna, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister for women, youth and people living with disabilities.
Dlamini-Zuma expressed her pride at being associated with the celebrations and praised the 3R initiative.
“Anything that is static will eventually die so you have to be dynamic, change with the times and keep readapting to new situations so the 3Rs must be a constant in this school,” she said.
On how the school had managed to produce so many influential leaders, especially in the 20th century, she said: “It was an international missionary school that allowed learners to debate and analyse global issues without the influence of the government at the time. That’s why it attracted black learners from all over the continent who ended up playing a big role in the fight against oppression.”
The school also nurtured Botswana’s first president, Sir Seretse Khama, the second president of Uganda Milton Obote and Herbert Chitepo, former chairperson of the Zimbabwean African National Union.
Aside from politics, the school has also produced luminaries such as Enock Dumbutshena, the first Zimbabwean chief justice, former South African chief justice Pius Langa and Isaac Ernest Dlomo, who was a world-renowned writer and poet.
Dale wins junior debate competition
“Since we have a rich history of producing some of the most respected leaders not only in South Africa but throughout the whole continent, it becomes important to maintain that history by keeping the school in a good condition,” said school principal Musa Zulu.
“This project will also see the redevelopment of our hostels because we’re a boarding school. We’re an old institution but our learners must be able to live and learn in modern conditions.”
The project will also see a renewed focus on extra-curricular activities including sports and debating.
Zulu said the school had not just maintained its academic excellence throughout the years but was in fact helping other schools around it to also excel.
“It is true that even today as we celebrate 170 years we’re still priding ourselves that we produce quality results.”
The birthday celebrations will continue in September with an event to rename buildings and roads at the school after some of its most prominent alumni. There will also be a social gathering and gala dinner towards the end of September.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos