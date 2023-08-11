×

News

Bodyguard murder accused claims police tortured him

Constable Lindokuhle Manjati tells court he was off duty when Mboneli Vesele was killed

By Ziyanda Zweni - 11 August 2023

A detective arrested in connection with the murder of the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare’s vice-chancellor, told the Dimbaza magistrate’s court on Thursday that police had denied him access to a lawyer, tortured him, and forced him to give a statement...

