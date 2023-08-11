LISTEN | Test of character for Springboks ahead of RWC

With just less than a month before the Springboks launch their Rugby World Cup title defence against Scotland in Marseille, the Boks face an uphill battle as three senior players look likely to miss the tournament.
In this episode, Daron Mann chats to rugby analyst Robbi Kempson as they reflect on Jacques Nienaber’s squad selection.
Previous world cup winners Lukhanyo AM (Center), flyhalf Handre Pollard and lock Lood de Jager have been placed on standby with six other players.
“It is pretty much going to be a difficult one for us and every game will become a big game,” says Kempson.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
