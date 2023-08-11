Presidential imbizo to stress importance of local economic development
Intsika Yethu local municipality residents invited to engage with Ramaphosa and raise their concerns
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng said municipalities had been found wanting when it came to local economic development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.