News

College fraudster eligible for parole next year after sentence slashed

Woman who stole more than R13m from Eastern Cape Training Centre has 15-year prison term reduced to 10 years

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 12 August 2023

A 65-year-old woman who pleaded guilty in 2021 to almost 1,000 counts of fraud after stealing more than R13m from her employer over a decade, has had her 15-year prison sentence slashed to 10 years — meaning she will be eligible for parole next year...

