Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five accused on trial for the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
Sgt Mandla Masondo said he discovered a 9mm pistol at Mthobisi Mncube's residence in February 2015.
He was investigating a taxi-related case in Alexandra and traced a suspect to Cleveland. He spotted the suspect walking on the road with his girlfriend. He and his two colleagues followed him to where he lived and pounced on him as he was entering.
In court, Masondo pointed out Mncube as the suspect he was investigating.
After searching Mncube, they asked to search his room. He agreed to this. Officers found a firearm and a small blue box. Masondo said the magazine was fully loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition, while one round was in the chamber.
Describing the gun, he said it was a black 9mm Czech Republic pistol.
In the blue box, he said they found 12 more rounds of ammunition. “The rounds that were in the box were different in calibres. Some were 9mm long and 9mm short, some I can't remember,” he said.
Masondo said Mncube could not produce the licence for the firearm. “That is when we informed him that we are going to charge him with the unlawful possession of firearm.”
At Cleveland police station, Masondo said Mncube's Samsung GTE 2220 cellphone was also confiscated and booked in for downloading.
He said the reason for the cellphone download request was to place Mncube at the crime scene of the Alexandra case and to get to an accomplice.
The Meyiwa trial court has heard from police data experts that Mncube's cellphone held photos of multiple guns, including one titled “my killing machine”.
Meyiwa sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in October 2014 while attending a casual Sunday get-together at the family home of his girlfriend, pop singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, allegedly after two robbers entered and demanded their valuables.
Mncube was serving jailtime for taxi industry-related killings when he was arrested in connection with the Meyiwa case.
