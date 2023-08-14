Walk in East London to honour memory of GBV victim
In memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana and to honour her legacy, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF), led by her mother, will organise walks against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in East London and Cape Town during August...
