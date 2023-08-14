Flames engulfed a house after an apparent explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh. At least 4 people died in the explosion according to local media.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Video shows huge blaze after deadly US house explosion
Flames engulfed a house after an apparent explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb northeast of Pittsburgh. At least 4 people died in the explosion according to local media.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos