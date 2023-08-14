Women’s Month: What a farce
Two killed on Friday and Saturday, female cash loans business owner kidnapped at the weekend
Masimanyane Women’s Rights International says Women’s Month may as well be cancelled — this after two women were killed in East London, one on Friday and another on Saturday, and the female owner of a cash loans business was kidnapped in Mdantsane on Saturday. ..
