Help arrives to alleviate hunger in Tholeni
Gift of the Givers steps in after deaths of mother and three children in village
Gift of the Givers has stepped in to alleviate hunger and despair in the village of Tholeni after a desperate mother, Bongeka Buso, 38, is believed to have killed her three children and then hanged herself. ..
