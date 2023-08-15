South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 32.6% in the second quarter of this year from 32.9% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people was 7.921-million in the second quarter from 7.933-million in the first quarter.
According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was jobless in April to June compared with 42.4% in January to March.
Unemployment rate down slightly to 32.6% in Q2
Image: RUBY GAY MARTIN
South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 32.6% in the second quarter of this year from 32.9% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people was 7.921-million in the second quarter from 7.933-million in the first quarter.
According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was jobless in April to June compared with 42.4% in January to March.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos