Unemployment rate down slightly to 32.6% in Q2

By Reuters - 15 August 2023
The number of unemployed people was 7.921-million in the second quarter from 7.933-million in the first quarter. File photo.
Image: RUBY GAY MARTIN

South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 32.6% in the second quarter of this year from 32.9% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people was 7.921-million in the second quarter from 7.933-million in the first quarter.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.1% of the labour force was jobless in April to June compared with 42.4% in January to March.

