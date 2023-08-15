×

WATCH | Experts warn South Africa's record unemployment is a 'time bomb'

By Africa News - 15 August 2023

As South Africa grapples with a record unemployment rate of nearly 33%, the UN and other experts have warned it is a “time bomb” that has the potential to cause political instability.

More than half the country’s young people are jobless, resulting in rising levels of poverty and inequality, and fuelling social ills like crime and drug use among young people.

