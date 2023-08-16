Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of the murder of her three children by a jury of eight women and four men.
The Pretoria medical doctor, who had immigrated from South Africa to the town of Timaru in New Zealand with her husband Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon.
The verdict was given by a majority jury that could not reach a consensus.
Dickason's horrific murder of Liane, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla on the night of September 16, 2021, has pointed the spotlight on post-partum depression.
She was believed to have had a long-standing history of mental health challenges.
Dickason had pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity.
Justice Cameron Mander says she would be detained at Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital, a mental health facility, until sentencing.
Tears flowed in the courtroom as members of the public gallery, Dickason's family members, her lawyers, and even several jurors broke down in tears.
DispatchLIVE
Lauren Dickason guilty of the triple murder of daughters
