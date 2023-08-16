Police clash with protesting WSU students blocking N2
Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse hundreds of striking WSU students after they blocked the N2 with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday morning, near the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.