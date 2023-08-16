De Beer said it was crucial for the leaders of the pact partners to understand the gravity of their presence and the responsibility that lies ahead of them.
“I wonder if the leaders here today will understand the significance of why we are meeting here again, 32 years later, speaking about something we spoke about at Codesa: the freedom, liberation and future of our country.
“I look forward to not going through the same pain, not the same matter, but the future of this country,” he said.
Leaders of several political parties will engage in talks to iron out terms of agreement to form a government should they reach a majority next year.
De Beer said he expects only positive outcomes from the gathering.
“We must make the public know their leaders will have to bend the knee and sacrifice. I hope we will offer an alternative, instead of just fighting what is in existence.
“If we do not reach these pinnacle points, then this would have been a failure.”
The convention is expected to comprise mostly of closed sessions, with chair Prof William Gumede updating the media on discussion outcomes at intervals throughout the programme.
The parties are scheduled to conclude their business on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
‘This feels like Codesa déjà vu’: MK’s De Beer on multiparty convention
Politics reporter
Image: Die Burger
Former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member and United Independent Movement (UIM) leader Neil de Beer says being at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park for the multiparty convention feels like déjà vu.
De Beer is one of the political party leaders who have gathered in Gauteng to deliberate the possibility of forming a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 national elections with the aim of unseating the ruling ANC.
The national convention is being hosted at Emperors Palace, where the Codesa negotiations took place in 1991 and 1992 and mapped a way forward for the country between minority rule and constitutional democracy.
The parties seeking to topple the ruling party — including the DA, FF Plus, IFP, ActionSA, UIM, Spectrum National Party) and Independent South African National Civic Organisation — said it is fitting that the birth of the pact and its deliberations take place at a historical venue.
De Beer said though the location did not geographically look the same as it did 32 years ago, its land was part of one of the country's biggest “Rubicon” moments.
“Being part of a movement as a very young man, having been part of the then struggle that I joined in 1988 as a member of MK, I am getting huge déjà vu here,” he said.
De Beer said it was crucial for the leaders of the pact partners to understand the gravity of their presence and the responsibility that lies ahead of them.
“I wonder if the leaders here today will understand the significance of why we are meeting here again, 32 years later, speaking about something we spoke about at Codesa: the freedom, liberation and future of our country.
“I look forward to not going through the same pain, not the same matter, but the future of this country,” he said.
Leaders of several political parties will engage in talks to iron out terms of agreement to form a government should they reach a majority next year.
De Beer said he expects only positive outcomes from the gathering.
“We must make the public know their leaders will have to bend the knee and sacrifice. I hope we will offer an alternative, instead of just fighting what is in existence.
“If we do not reach these pinnacle points, then this would have been a failure.”
The convention is expected to comprise mostly of closed sessions, with chair Prof William Gumede updating the media on discussion outcomes at intervals throughout the programme.
The parties are scheduled to conclude their business on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos