News

WATCH | Opposition leaders gather for start of ‘historic’ moonshot pact convention

By Ihsaan Haffejee - 16 August 2023

The leaders of several opposition political parties have gathered at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, to lay the groundwork for a coalition to attempt to topple the ANC in the 2024 elections. 

The DA, IFP, UIM and ActionSA leaders, among others, made their opening remarks before two days of intensive deliberations behind closed doors.

