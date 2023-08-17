BCM debt collection fiasco heads for high court
Poswa Inc demands R4m from Jhb firm as Mincap accuses legal giant of collecting double fees
A law firm wants R4m from a financial services company after providing legal services for BCM's municipal debt collection...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.