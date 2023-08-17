Former Dispatch MD Terry Briceland dies at 92
He was a chap you could always rely on, says ex-editor Glyn Williams
Former Daily Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) MD Terry Briceland died at 92 in the early hours of Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.